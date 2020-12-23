In the usual time of year, but with slightly different conditions this year due to the pandemic, Albania will today choose its representative for the 65th Eurovision Song Contest. After two enjoyable evenings, tonight sees the Grand Final of Festivali i Këngës 59!

The Balkan nation decided to hold its annual song festival, which is also their selection mechanism for our beloved contest, under strict protection measures. This time, Albania’s national broadcaster RTSH is holding the event in an open-air venue and not at the Congress Palace in Tirana, as with the recent years. Hosting the show will be Blendi Salaj and Jonida Vokshi.

Following the first two evenings, a total of 18 acts won the golden ticket to tonight’s event, all revealed by the broadcaster yesterday. The show will feature all of them in the hope of representing their nation this May in Rotterdam, whilst the winner is to be determined solely by an expert jury.

Tonight’s candidates are:

Anxhela Peristeri – Karma

Karma Devis Xherahu – Peng

Peng Era Rusi – Zjarri im

Zjarri im Evi Reçi – Tjerr

Tjerr Festina Mejzini – Kush je ti dashuri

Kush je ti dashuri Florent Abrashi – Vajzë

Vajzë Giliola Haveriku – E lirë

E lirë Gjergj Kaçinari – Më jep jetë

Më jep jetë Inis Neziri – Pendesë

Pendesë Kamela Islamaj – Kujtimet s’kanë formë

Kujtimet s’kanë formë Kastro Zizo – Vallja e jetës

Vallja e jetës Mirud – Nëse vdes

Nëse vdes Orgesa Zaimi – Valixhja e kujtimeve

Valixhja e kujtimeve Rosela Gjylbegu – Vashëzo

Vashëzo Sardi Strugaj – Kam me t’ba me kajt

Kam me t’ba me kajt Viktor Tahiraj – Nënë

Nënë Wendi Mancaku – Si ajo

Si ajo Xhesika Polo – Më mbron

How to watch

The Grand Final of Festivali i Këngës 59 starts at 21:00 CET and you may follow it in various ways:

RTSH 1

RTSH 1 HD

RTSH Official App

RTSH 1 webcast

RTSH Official YouTube channel

Festivali i Këngës official Facebook page

Albania at Eurovision

The Balkan country of Albania entered the Eurovision house in 2004 for the first time and has never missed a contest since. To date, Albania has enjoyed mixed results, while their most successful result emerged in 2012, when Rona Nishliu came 5th with the iconic performance of Suus.

In the last edition of Festivali i Këngës, the trophy was awarded to the young singer Arilena Ara, who never managed to reach the Eurovision stage, due to the unprecedented cancellation of the event last March.