Albania: Festivali i Këngës 59 finalists unveiled

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the eighteen lucky Fest 59 finalists who will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2021 during tomorrow’s Grand Final.

The Albanian national broadcaster has released the names of the eighteen Festivali i Kenges finalists:

Orgesa Zaimi

Festina Mejzini

Devis Xherahu

Inis Neziri

Florent Boshnjaku

Sardi Strugaj

Gjergj Kaçinari

Rosela Gjylbegu

Kastro Zizo

Wendi Mancaku

Evi Reçi

Xhesika Polo

Anxhela Peristeri

Era Rusi

Gigliola Haveriku

Viktor Tahiraj

Kamela Islamaj

Mirud

Fest 59

Fest 59 consists of three televised shows, the first one was held last night, the second one will be broadcast tonight, whilst the grand finale is set for tomorrow.

The Albanian nation will determine the 2021 Albanian Eurovision hopeful and entry on Wednesday 23 December.

The Grand Final of Fest 59 will be held in an open air venue, namely next to the iconic Italia Square in the Albanian capital due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the country. Usually the competition is held at the Congress Palace in Tirana, but due to the pandemic RTSH has opted to hold the festival at an open air location.

The iconic Albanian song festival will be hosted by Blendi Salaj and Jonida Vokshi and will be directed by Martin Leka.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest in the contest was achieved in 2012 when Rona Nishliu placed 5th in the Grand Final in Baku.

The Balkan country has participated in Europe’s favourite television show 16 times and has not missed a single contest since its debut in 2004.

Arilena Ara was set to represent Albania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Fall from the sky‘ but unfortunately was not able to grace the Eurovision stage due to the untimely cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.