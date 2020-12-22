Tonight: Festival i Këngës 59 Show #2 in Tirana

Hello Europe and Australia, this is Tirana calling! Tonight sees Festival i Këngës 59’s second show take place in the majestic capital of Albania.

We will be travelling to the majestic capital of the Land of the Eagle aka Albania where a total of 25 acts are set to battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2021 during the second show of Fest 59.

Fest 59

Fest 59 will consist of 3 shows broadcast on RTSH 1 from 21-23 December. Albania will determine the 2021 Albanian Eurovision hopeful and entry on Wednesday 23 December.

All three shows will be held in an open air venue, namely next to the iconic Italia Square in the Albanian capital due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the country. Usually the competition is held at the Congress Palace in Tirana, but due to the pandemic RTSH has opted to hold the festival at an open air location.

The Albanian iconic song festival will be hosted by Blendi Salaj and Jonida Vokshi and will be directed by Martin Leka.

How to watch?

You can watch the Second Gala of Fest 59 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

RTSH 1

RTSH 1 HD

RTHS 1 webcast

RTSH Youtube live

The candidates

Devis Xherahu

Orgesa Zaimi

Festina Mejzini

Franc Koruni

Inis Neziri

Sardi Strugaj

Gjergj Kaçinari

Durim Morina (Mirudi)

Evi Reçi

Rosela Gjylbegu

Klevis Bega (Kastro Ziso)

Klinti Çollaku

Anxhela Peristeri

Wendi Mancaku

Fatos Shabani

Florent Abrashi

Enxhi Nasufi

Kamela Islamaj

Era Rusi

Erikson Lloshi

Xhesika Polo



Giliola Haveriku

Viktor Tahiraj

Agim Poshka

Stefan Marena

About the show

During tonight’s show all 25 acts will perform their competing entries in an acoustic version showcasing their vocal skills. A special jury will determine the finalists who will proceed to tomorrow’s Grand Final.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest in the contest was achieved in 2012 when Rona Nishliu placed 5th in the Grand Final in Baku.

The Balkan country has participated in Europe’s favourite television show 16 times and has not missed a single contest since its debut in 2004.

Arilena Ara was set to represent Albania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Fall from the sky‘ but unfortunately was not able to grace the Eurovision stage due to the untimely cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.