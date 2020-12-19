Eurovision 2021: Mercedes Benz confirmed as official mobility partner

Dutch national broadcaster has unveiled that the internationally acclaimed car manufacturer Mercedes Benz has been confirmed as the official mobility partner for the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

In the coming months, the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 team will be using 15 electric and plug-in hybrid cars from Mercedes-Benz to produce the event.

During the event weeks in May, the artists and delegations in Rotterdam will be transported in these cars. The fully electric Mercedes-Benz EQC and EQV and the plug-in hybrid Mercedes-Benz A-Class will be used.

The organizing Eurovision team is pleased with this valuable collaboration, which also contributes to the goal of organizing a Eurovision Song Contest as sustainable as possible. The Mercedes-Benz cars all have the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 stickers.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: AVROTROS/NPO/NOS