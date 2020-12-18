Italy: Sanremo 2021 participants revealed!

Buonasera Roma, or rather… buonasera Sanremo? The Big 5 country has revealed its cards for the forthcoming Festival of Sanremo. The most famous song festival will take place next March. The winner will fly the Italian flag in Rotterdam.

The Italian broadcaster RAI published last night the 26 acts of the “Campioni” category at the 71st Sanremo Song Festival, scheduled to be held in the Ligurian town from 2 to 6 March 2021. Let’s discover them!

Aiello – Ora

– Ora Annalisa – Dieci

– Dieci Arisa – Potevi fare di più

– Potevi fare di più Malika Ayane – Ti piaci così

Ti piaci così Orietta Berti – Quando ti sei innamorato

– Quando ti sei innamorato Bugo – E invece sì

– E invece sì Colapesce / Di Martino – Musica leggerissima

– Musica leggerissima Coma_Cose – Fiamme negli occhi

– Fiamme negli occhi Gio Evan – Arnica

– Arnica Extraliscio Feat. Davide Toffolo – Bianca luce nera

– Bianca luce nera Fasma – Parlami

– Parlami Fulminacci – Santa Marinella

– Santa Marinella Gaia – Cuore amaro

– Cuore amaro Ghemon – Momento perfetto

– Momento perfetto Irama – La genesi del tuo colore

– La genesi del tuo colore La rappresentante di lista – Amare

– Amare Lo Stato Sociale – Combat Pop

– Combat Pop Madame – Voce

– Voce Maneskin – Zitti e buoni

– Zitti e buoni Ermal Meta – Un milione di cose da dirti

– Un milione di cose da dirti Max Gazze’ – Il farmacista

– Il farmacista Michielin/Fedez – Chiamami per nome

– Chiamami per nome Noemi – Glicine

– Glicine Willie Peyote – Mai dire mai (La Locura)

– Mai dire mai (La Locura) Random – Torno a te

– Torno a te Francesco Renga – Quando trovo te

Comebacks and new entries

These 26 acts have been chosen among more than 300 submissions. Eurofans will recognise a few well-known names such as former Eurovision entrants Francesca Michielin (2016), Ermal Meta (2018), Luca Barbarossa (1988). The list also entails former Sanremo winners like Francesco Renga (2005) and Arisa (2014). Other notable comebacks in the national contest are Irama, Noemi, Lo Stato Sociale, Max Gazze’, Annalisa and Orietta Berti, who first entered the contest back in 1968.

Last but not the least, it must be noted that the winner of 2020 and selected entry at Eurovision 2020 Diodato does not appear in the list and will therefore not represent Italy at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Tight schedule

As always, the Festival of Sanremo will have a long and thorough week. 13 Campioni will perform during the first night on 2 March, while the other 13 will first get on stage during the second night on 3 March. The third night will see all 26 Campioni perform covers. The fourth night will see them perform their Sanremo entries again. The Grand Final on 6 March 2021 will determine the 3 finalists, among which the winner will be selected.

The 2021 Festival of Sanremo will be hosted again by Amadeus, who already worked as artistic director of the 2020 edition.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event twice with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964) and Toto Cutugno (1990).

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year pause. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 7 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard.

Diodato was set to represent Italy at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry Fai rumore, but he was not able to grace the Eurovision stage in Rotterdam due to the untimely cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.