AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster has unveiled that it has received circa 400 location registrations for the 2021 Eurovision postcards.



Two weeks after the Dutch national broadcaster opened the submission window for cities and towns to register their locations for the ESC 2021 postcards, more than 400 locations have been registered. A total of 41 postcards showcasing the different sights and sounds of the Netherlands will be introducing each of the ESC 2021 competing acts prior to their respective performances.



Mr. Gerben Bakker (Eurovision 2021 Head of Show) says:

A very nice yield where we can find some real pearls.

Applications are pouring in from all over the Netherlands, especially the provinces of Zuid-Holland and Drenthe are sending in fanatically. Zeeland is lagging behind with a few registrations, we would like to see more from there. We also like to see some extra places registered from the provinces of Utrecht, Flevoland and Groningen.

Gerben Bakker also challenges the Netherlands to send in even more creative ideas in the last weeks before the deadline:

What is striking is that it is now mainly traditional historical and often rural places that are submitted. For the broadcast in May, we also want to show the Netherlands of today. We still hope to get surprisingly modern or urban places that show the Netherlands as creative and innovative. And even though we prefer a place in the open air, if there are buildings that are unexpectedly special from the inside, we are also open to this. If only there was enough space to be able to film around the tiny house.



Special places are preferably registered by the municipality or the region itself and can be registered here. Registration for the postcards is possible until 31 December 2020. The recordings will take place in March and April and will be produced by TV producer IDTV on behalf of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: AVROTROS/NPO/NOS