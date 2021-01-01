Happy New Year! Let’s Open Up to Rotterdam, in 2021!

Farewell to 2020! A warm welcome to 2021! One more year has gone by, one more Eurovision season is over thus making way to the 2021 season. We will be heading to Rotterdam in one way or the other in the new year!



In 2021, we will be travelling to the old continent for the Eurovision Song Contest, namely to the Netherlands who will be hosting the competition for the for the fifth time in Eurovision history.

Eurovision fans will be more than happy to travel to one of most modern, innovative and open cities in the Netherlands, namely Rotterdam, one of the most happening cities in Europe.

Rotterdam will be welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon along with its glitter, glam and glitz for the very first time. The 2021 Eurovision host city is all set to welcome the Eurovision family in the best of ways with its iconic architecture, modern art, massive port, amazing restaurants and vibrant nightlife.

Both Rotterdam and NPO are gearing up in full steam in order to host the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in May. The Netherlands is working from strength to strength in order to showcase a mesmerising and exciting show next spring.

Hallo Nederland!

2021 will be taking us back to the land of canals, tulips, windmills, Brabantia, Anne Frank, Eramus Bridge, Kubuswoningen, Rotterdam Markt Hall, Euromast, Oude Kerk, Delfshaven, Breda, Gouda Cheese, Madurodam, Edam Cheese, Alkmaar Cheese, Delft, Amsterdam, Rijksmuseum, The House of Anne Frank, Van Goh, the Jordaan, Maastricht, Utrecht, Dam Square,bicycles, wooden shoes, Dutch clogs, Rembrandt, Philips, Heineken, Delft Blue, Johannes Vermeer, Stroopwafel, Poffertjes, Bitterballen, Pannenkoeken, The Hague, Leiden, etc. Yes, we are talking about none other than the Netherlands.

The Eurovision bandwagon will be heading back to the Netherlands after 41 years, as the last time when the country hosted the competition was back in 1980 when The Hague welcomed the international music festival.

Open Up to Rotterdam in 2021!

2021 will be bringing about many pleasant surprises and innovations with itself. You can check out our provisional timeline of the upcoming events leading up to the Grand Finale of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2021 Eurovision season has already kicked off, we already know the names of the representatives from a large number of participating countries, as many of them have opted to invite their Eurovision 2020 hopefuls back to the competition in 2021 after the untimely cancellation of the event in 2020.

Hence we already know the representatives of the following countries: Spain, Malta, Israel, Azerbaijan, Belgium, San Marino, Ukraine, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Iceland, Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Latvia, Georgia, Cyprus, Albania, Greece, Australia, Moldova and Serbia.

National finals for the 2021 Eurovision season kicked off in 2020 and more national finals and special presentation shows are scheduled to be held all over Europe in January, February and March.

NPO and the EBU have decided to opt for the intended Eurovision 2020 stage design, hosts, theme art and slogan for 2021.

A total of 41 countries will partake in our beloved contest this year. Monaco, Luxembourg, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Slovakia, Montenegro, Hungary and Turkey have no intention to return to the contest in 2021.

The entire ESCToday.com team would like to take the opportunity to wish each and everyone of you an amazing New Year and a wonderful 2021 Eurovision Season! Let’s Open Up to Eurovision in Rotterdam!