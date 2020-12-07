Estonia: ERR releases the twenty four Eesti Laul 2021 entries

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has released the twenty four competing entries at the Eesti Laul 2021.

A total of 24 acts wil battle at the forthcoming Estonian national selection- Eesti Laul 2021. The Estonian national broadcaster is working from strength to strength in order to showcase three exciting Eesti Laul shows. Five former Estonian Eurovision representatives are eyeing to fly the Estonian flag at our beloved contest again: Uku Suviste (2020), Koit Tome (1998/2017), Tanja ( 2014), Ivo Linna (1996) and Juri Pootsman (2016).

You can listen to all the competing entries at the forthcoming edition of Eesti Laul 2021 here.

The 2021 Eesti Laul participants

Karl Killing – Kiss Me

– Kiss Me Egert Milder – Free Again

– Free Again Rahel – Sunday Night

– Sunday Night Sissi – Time

– Time Alabama Watchdog – Alabama Watchdog

– Alabama Watchdog Kristin Kalnapenk – Find A Way

– Find A Way Tanja – Best Night Ever

– Best Night Ever Heleza – 6

– 6 Uku Aasma – Kaos

– Kaos Suured Tüdrukud – Heaven’s Not That Far Tonight

– Heaven’s Not That Far Tonight Kadri Voorand – Energy

– Energy Ivo Linna, Robert Linna, Supernova- Ma ole siin



Ma ole siin Uku Suviste – The Lucky One

– The Lucky One Gram of Fun – Lost In A Dance

– Lost In A Dance Tuuli Rand – Üks Öö

– Üks Öö Jüri Pootsman – Magnus Melanhoolia

– Magnus Melanhoolia Redel – Tartu

– Tartu Kéa – Hypnotized

– Hypnotized Hans Nayna – One By One

– One By One Nika Marula – Calm Down

– Calm Down Andrei Zavakin & Pluuto – Wingman

– Wingman Wiiralt – Tuuled

– Tuuled Helen – Nii Korgele

– Nii Korgele Koit Toome – We Could Have Been Beautiful

Eesti Laul 2021

Eesti Laul 2021 will consist of threee shows: two semi-finals and a grand final. All three shows will be held in Tallinn. The semifinals will be held at ERR’s studios in Tallinn whilst the grand final is scheduled to be held at the Saku Suurhall.

18/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #1

20/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #2

06/03/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

Estonia has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 25 times.

Uku Suviste was crowned the winner of Eesti Laul 2020 and was set to defend the Baltic nation’s colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘What love is’.