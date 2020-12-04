RTP, the Portuguese national broadcaster, has unveiled the twenty competing composers at the forthcoming edition of Festival da Cançao.

A total of 20 acts are set to compete at Festival da Cançao 2021. The composers will responsible to select the singers for their respective songs, eighteen of them have been invited by RTP whilst the remaining two were selected via an open submision selection.

The composers

ANNE VICTORINO D’ALMEIDA

CAROLINA DESLANDES

DA CHICK

FÁBIA MAIA

FILIPE MELO

HELDER MOUTINHO

IAN

IRMA

JOANA ALEGRE

JOÃO VIEIRA

KARETUS

MIGUEL MARÔCO

NEEV

PEDRO DA LINHA

PEDRO GONÇALVES

STEREOSSAURO

TAINÁ

TATANKA

VIRGUL

VIVIANE

Festival da Canção 2021

The 2021 FdC will consist of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live on 20, 27 February and 6 March (host cities and venues yet to be determined).

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to The Netherlands, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 5 entries from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 10 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2021 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation on Saturday 6 March.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2019 Conan Osiris was crowned the winner of the Portuguese national final Festival da Cançao with his entry Telemoveis. Conan flew the Portuguese flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, despite an energetic performance Portugal failed to qualify to the Grand Final.

Elisa was set to represent Portugal at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Medo de sentir’. Unfortunately she was not able to grace the stage due to the untimely cancellation of the event.