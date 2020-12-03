Sweden: Here’s the complete line-up for Melodifestivalen 2021!

Over the last 3 days, the tension of all of us reached its climax while the Swedish broadcaster SVT was gradually announcing the names of the 28 acts that will claim the country’s ticket for Eurovision 2021. The presentation has now come to an end and we have the full list of the Melodifestivalen 2021 participants! Who will finally make it to the top?

A great total of 2,747 were submitted to SVT for the event. After a long and demanding procedure, the broadcaster has chosen 28 promising acts that will try their best at Melodifestivalen. But only one will take the Eurovision stage this May! To the fans’ great pleasure 44 competing artists, 23 of which are making their Melodifestivalen debut this year.

There are very familiar faces among the announced names, who have represented the Scandinavian country with huge success in the past (such as Charlotte Perrelli, who won Eurovision 1999 with Take me to your heaven and Eric Saade, who came 3rd in 2011 with Popular), as well as the group The Mamas, which triumphed in Melodifestivalen 2020 with their catchy entry Move, but never reached the Eurovision stage, after the sudden cancellation of this year’s event.

The participants

This year’s edition also sees several artists who have previously tried to grab the coveted Eurovision ticket. Will 2021 be luckier for one of them? Let’s meet our 28 participants:

  • 90-talet
    Artist: WAHL feat. SAMI
    Songwriters: Sami Rekik, Christopher Wahlberg, Josefin Glenmark, Jesper Welander, Andreas Larsson
  • All inclusive
    Artist: Sannex
    Songwriters: Greta Svensson, Hans Thorstensson
  • Allting är precis likadant
    Artist: Lovad
    Songwriters: Mattias Andréasson, Alexander Nivek, Lova Drevstam, Albin Johnsén
  • Baila Baila
    Artist: Alvaro Estrella
    Songwriters: Anderz Wrethov, Linnea Deb, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt
  • Beat of broken hearts
    Artist: Klara Hammarström
    Songwriters: David Kreuger, Fredrik Kempe, Niklas Carson Mattson, Andreas Wijk
  • Behöver inte dig idag
    Artist: Clara Klingenström
    Songwriters: Clara Klingenström, Bobby Ljunggren, David Lindgren Zacharias
  • Best of me
    Artist: Efraim Leo
    Songwriters: Efraim Leo, Cornelia Jakobsdotter, Amanda Björkegren, Herman Gardarfve
  • Contagious
    Artist: Mustasch
    Songwriters: Ralf Gyllenhammar, David Johannesson
  • Dandi dansa
    Artist: Danny Saucedo
    Songwriters: Danny Saucedo, Karl-Johan Råsmark
  • Den du är
    Artist: Elisa
    Songwriters: Bobby Ljunggren, Ingela Pling Forsman, Elisa Lindström
  • Every minute
    Artist: Eric Saade
    Songwriters: Eric Saade, Linnea Deb, Joy Deb, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt
  • Fingerprints
    Artist: Nathalie Brydolf
    Songwriters: Andreas Stone Johansson, Etta Zelmani, Laurell Barker, Anna-Klara Folin
  • Good life
    Artist: Tess Merkel
    Songwriters: Tony Malm, Tess Merkel, Palle Hammarlund, Mats Tärnfors
  • Horizon
    Artist: Jessica Andersson
    Songwriters: David Kreuger, Fredrik Kempe, Markus Lidén, Christian Holmström
  • In the middle
    Artist: The Mamas
    Songwriters: Emily Falvey, Robin Stjernberg, Jimmy Jansson
  • Little tot
    Artist: Dotter
    Songwriters: Johanna ”Dotter” Jansson, Dino Medanhodzic
  • New religion
    Artist: Anton Ewald
    Songwriters: Jonas Wallin, Joe Killington, Anton Ewald, Maja Strömstedt
  • Om allting skiter sig
    Artist: Emil Assergård
    Songwriters: Emil Assergård, Jimmy Jansson, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Anderz Wrethov, Johanna Wrethov
  • One touch
    Artist: Kadiatou
    Songwriters: Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt, Anderz Wrethov
  • Pretender
    Artist: Lillasyster
    Songwriters: Isak Hallén, Jakob Redtzer, Martin Westerstrand, Ian Paolo Lira, Palle Hammarlund
  • Rena rama ding dong
    Artist: Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos
    Songwriters: Göran Sparrdahl, Kalle Rydberg, Ari Lehtonen
  • Rich
    Artist: Julia Alfrida
    Songwriters: Julia Alfrida, Jimmy Jansson, Melanie Wehbe
  • Still young
    Artist: Charlotte Perrelli
    Songwriters: Thomas G:son, Bobby Ljunggren, Erik Bernholm, Charlie Gustavsson
  • Tears run dry
    Artist: Patrik Jean
    Songwriters: Herman Gardarfve, Patrik Jean, Melanie Wehbe
  • The missing piece
    Artist: Paul Rey
    Songwriters: Fredrik Sonefors, Laurell Barker, Paul Rey
  • The silence
    Artist: Frida Green
    Songwriters: Anna Bergendahl, Bobby Ljunggren, David Lindgren Zacharias, Joy Deb
  • Tänker inte alls gå hem
    Artist: Arvingarna
    Songwriters: Stefan Brunzell, Nanne Grönvall, Thomas G:son, Bobby Ljunggren
  • Voices
    Artist: Tusse
    Songwriters: Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt, Anderz Wrethov

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

  • Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021
  • Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021
  • Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021
  • Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021
  • Second Chance round – 6 March 2021
  • Grand Final – 13 March 2021

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 1820 and 22 May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The conditions under which the 3 shows will be hosted depend on the developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

