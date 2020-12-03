Over the last 3 days, the tension of all of us reached its climax while the Swedish broadcaster SVT was gradually announcing the names of the 28 acts that will claim the country’s ticket for Eurovision 2021. The presentation has now come to an end and we have the full list of the Melodifestivalen 2021 participants! Who will finally make it to the top?
A great total of 2,747 were submitted to SVT for the event. After a long and demanding procedure, the broadcaster has chosen 28 promising acts that will try their best at Melodifestivalen. But only one will take the Eurovision stage this May! To the fans’ great pleasure 44 competing artists, 23 of which are making their Melodifestivalen debut this year.
There are very familiar faces among the announced names, who have represented the Scandinavian country with huge success in the past (such as Charlotte Perrelli, who won Eurovision 1999 with Take me to your heaven and Eric Saade, who came 3rd in 2011 with Popular), as well as the group The Mamas, which triumphed in Melodifestivalen 2020 with their catchy entry Move, but never reached the Eurovision stage, after the sudden cancellation of this year’s event.
The participants
This year’s edition also sees several artists who have previously tried to grab the coveted Eurovision ticket. Will 2021 be luckier for one of them? Let’s meet our 28 participants:
- 90-talet
Artist: WAHL feat. SAMI
Songwriters: Sami Rekik, Christopher Wahlberg, Josefin Glenmark, Jesper Welander, Andreas Larsson
- All inclusive
Artist: Sannex
Songwriters: Greta Svensson, Hans Thorstensson
- Allting är precis likadant
Artist: Lovad
Songwriters: Mattias Andréasson, Alexander Nivek, Lova Drevstam, Albin Johnsén
- Baila Baila
Artist: Alvaro Estrella
Songwriters: Anderz Wrethov, Linnea Deb, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt
- Beat of broken hearts
Artist: Klara Hammarström
Songwriters: David Kreuger, Fredrik Kempe, Niklas Carson Mattson, Andreas Wijk
- Behöver inte dig idag
Artist: Clara Klingenström
Songwriters: Clara Klingenström, Bobby Ljunggren, David Lindgren Zacharias
- Best of me
Artist: Efraim Leo
Songwriters: Efraim Leo, Cornelia Jakobsdotter, Amanda Björkegren, Herman Gardarfve
- Contagious
Artist: Mustasch
Songwriters: Ralf Gyllenhammar, David Johannesson
- Dandi dansa
Artist: Danny Saucedo
Songwriters: Danny Saucedo, Karl-Johan Råsmark
- Den du är
Artist: Elisa
Songwriters: Bobby Ljunggren, Ingela Pling Forsman, Elisa Lindström
- Every minute
Artist: Eric Saade
Songwriters: Eric Saade, Linnea Deb, Joy Deb, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt
- Fingerprints
Artist: Nathalie Brydolf
Songwriters: Andreas Stone Johansson, Etta Zelmani, Laurell Barker, Anna-Klara Folin
- Good life
Artist: Tess Merkel
Songwriters: Tony Malm, Tess Merkel, Palle Hammarlund, Mats Tärnfors
- Horizon
Artist: Jessica Andersson
Songwriters: David Kreuger, Fredrik Kempe, Markus Lidén, Christian Holmström
- In the middle
Artist: The Mamas
Songwriters: Emily Falvey, Robin Stjernberg, Jimmy Jansson
- Little tot
Artist: Dotter
Songwriters: Johanna ”Dotter” Jansson, Dino Medanhodzic
- New religion
Artist: Anton Ewald
Songwriters: Jonas Wallin, Joe Killington, Anton Ewald, Maja Strömstedt
- Om allting skiter sig
Artist: Emil Assergård
Songwriters: Emil Assergård, Jimmy Jansson, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Anderz Wrethov, Johanna Wrethov
- One touch
Artist: Kadiatou
Songwriters: Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt, Anderz Wrethov
- Pretender
Artist: Lillasyster
Songwriters: Isak Hallén, Jakob Redtzer, Martin Westerstrand, Ian Paolo Lira, Palle Hammarlund
- Rena rama ding dong
Artist: Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos
Songwriters: Göran Sparrdahl, Kalle Rydberg, Ari Lehtonen
- Rich
Artist: Julia Alfrida
Songwriters: Julia Alfrida, Jimmy Jansson, Melanie Wehbe
- Still young
Artist: Charlotte Perrelli
Songwriters: Thomas G:son, Bobby Ljunggren, Erik Bernholm, Charlie Gustavsson
- Tears run dry
Artist: Patrik Jean
Songwriters: Herman Gardarfve, Patrik Jean, Melanie Wehbe
- The missing piece
Artist: Paul Rey
Songwriters: Fredrik Sonefors, Laurell Barker, Paul Rey
- The silence
Artist: Frida Green
Songwriters: Anna Bergendahl, Bobby Ljunggren, David Lindgren Zacharias, Joy Deb
- Tänker inte alls gå hem
Artist: Arvingarna
Songwriters: Stefan Brunzell, Nanne Grönvall, Thomas G:son, Bobby Ljunggren
- Voices
Artist: Tusse
Songwriters: Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt, Anderz Wrethov
Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda
- Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021
- Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021
- Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021
- Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021
- Second Chance round – 6 March 2021
- Grand Final – 13 March 2021
The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 18, 20 and 22 May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The conditions under which the 3 shows will be hosted depend on the developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic.