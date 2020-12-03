Over the last 3 days, the tension of all of us reached its climax while the Swedish broadcaster SVT was gradually announcing the names of the 28 acts that will claim the country’s ticket for Eurovision 2021. The presentation has now come to an end and we have the full list of the Melodifestivalen 2021 participants! Who will finally make it to the top?

A great total of 2,747 were submitted to SVT for the event. After a long and demanding procedure, the broadcaster has chosen 28 promising acts that will try their best at Melodifestivalen. But only one will take the Eurovision stage this May! To the fans’ great pleasure 44 competing artists, 23 of which are making their Melodifestivalen debut this year.

There are very familiar faces among the announced names, who have represented the Scandinavian country with huge success in the past (such as Charlotte Perrelli, who won Eurovision 1999 with Take me to your heaven and Eric Saade, who came 3rd in 2011 with Popular), as well as the group The Mamas, which triumphed in Melodifestivalen 2020 with their catchy entry Move, but never reached the Eurovision stage, after the sudden cancellation of this year’s event.

The participants

This year’s edition also sees several artists who have previously tried to grab the coveted Eurovision ticket. Will 2021 be luckier for one of them? Let’s meet our 28 participants:

90-talet

Artist: WAHL feat. SAMI

Songwriters: Sami Rekik, Christopher Wahlberg, Josefin Glenmark, Jesper Welander, Andreas Larsson

Artist: Sannex

Songwriters: Greta Svensson, Hans Thorstensson

Artist: Lovad

Songwriters: Mattias Andréasson, Alexander Nivek, Lova Drevstam, Albin Johnsén

Artist: Alvaro Estrella

Songwriters: Anderz Wrethov, Linnea Deb, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt

Artist: Klara Hammarström

Songwriters: David Kreuger, Fredrik Kempe, Niklas Carson Mattson, Andreas Wijk

Artist: Clara Klingenström

Songwriters: Clara Klingenström, Bobby Ljunggren, David Lindgren Zacharias

Artist: Efraim Leo

Songwriters: Efraim Leo, Cornelia Jakobsdotter, Amanda Björkegren, Herman Gardarfve

Artist: Mustasch

Songwriters: Ralf Gyllenhammar, David Johannesson

Artist: Danny Saucedo

Songwriters: Danny Saucedo, Karl-Johan Råsmark

Artist: Elisa

Songwriters: Bobby Ljunggren, Ingela Pling Forsman, Elisa Lindström

Artist: Eric Saade

Songwriters: Eric Saade, Linnea Deb, Joy Deb, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt

Artist: Nathalie Brydolf

Songwriters: Andreas Stone Johansson, Etta Zelmani, Laurell Barker, Anna-Klara Folin

Artist: Tess Merkel

Songwriters: Tony Malm, Tess Merkel, Palle Hammarlund, Mats Tärnfors

Artist: Jessica Andersson

Songwriters: David Kreuger, Fredrik Kempe, Markus Lidén, Christian Holmström

Artist: The Mamas

Songwriters: Emily Falvey, Robin Stjernberg, Jimmy Jansson

Artist: Dotter

Songwriters: Johanna ”Dotter” Jansson, Dino Medanhodzic

Artist: Anton Ewald

Songwriters: Jonas Wallin, Joe Killington, Anton Ewald, Maja Strömstedt

Artist: Emil Assergård

Songwriters: Emil Assergård, Jimmy Jansson, Jimmy ”Joker” Thörnfeldt, Anderz Wrethov, Johanna Wrethov

Artist: Kadiatou

Songwriters: Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt, Anderz Wrethov

Artist: Lillasyster

Songwriters: Isak Hallén, Jakob Redtzer, Martin Westerstrand, Ian Paolo Lira, Palle Hammarlund

Artist: Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos

Songwriters: Göran Sparrdahl, Kalle Rydberg, Ari Lehtonen

Artist: Julia Alfrida

Songwriters: Julia Alfrida, Jimmy Jansson, Melanie Wehbe

Artist: Charlotte Perrelli

Songwriters: Thomas G:son, Bobby Ljunggren, Erik Bernholm, Charlie Gustavsson

Artist: Patrik Jean

Songwriters: Herman Gardarfve, Patrik Jean, Melanie Wehbe

Artist: Paul Rey

Songwriters: Fredrik Sonefors, Laurell Barker, Paul Rey

Artist: Frida Green

Songwriters: Anna Bergendahl, Bobby Ljunggren, David Lindgren Zacharias, Joy Deb

Artist: Arvingarna

Songwriters: Stefan Brunzell, Nanne Grönvall, Thomas G:son, Bobby Ljunggren

Artist: Tusse

Songwriters: Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt, Anderz Wrethov

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021

– 6 February 2021 Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021

– 13 February 2021 Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021

– 20 February 2021 Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021

– 27 February 2021 Second Chance round – 6 March 2021

– 6 March 2021 Grand Final – 13 March 2021

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 18, 20 and 22 May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The conditions under which the 3 shows will be hosted depend on the developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic.