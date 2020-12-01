The journey has just begun! Sweden is getting ready for yet another strong Melodifestivalen season, which will crown their representative for the 65th Eurovision Song Contest! Will they keep up with their long series of very successful results within the new decade?

With the decision to properly organize their annual representative selection process, Sweden becomes one of the countries that does not choose to be represented at Eurovision 2021 by the act selected for the cancelled 2020 edition. Hence, the group The Mamas will not be able to take the Eurovision stage, unless they participate and win Melodifestivalen 2021.

The country’s national broadcaster SVT started the countdown for the revelation of the artists that will fight for the coveted Eurovision ticket a few days ago.

While SVT usually presents the participants with a press conference, this year things are different. The contestants of the 4 semi-finals will be announced in a period of 3 consecutive days, and with a difference of one hour each (from 07:00 to 15:00 CET). We will meet the 28th and very last participant of the 2021 Swedish national selection show this Thursday 3 December at 16:00 CET, when a total of 10 acts will be revealed.

First 9 acts confirmed

Already known and beloved names, band members that are now going solo, and also newcomers make up the list of the 9 acts that were unveiled today. Let’s go through them one by one, together with their song titles:

Danny Saucedo – Dandi Dansa

Lovad – Allting är precis likadant

Kadiatou – One touch

Mustasch – Contagious

Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos – Rena rama ding dong

Emil Assergård – Om allting skiter sig

Tess Merkel – Good life

Paul Rey – The missing place

Arvingarna – Tänker inte alls gå hem

One of the names that are also expected to be announced is that of Julia Alfrida, who grabbed the ticket after P4 Nästa, the winner of which secures a place among the Melodifestivalen contestants of the year to come.

As already known, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t left anything unaffected. Thus, Melodifestivalen 2021 will take place without an audience and without the traditional tour around various Swedish cities before the Grand Final in Stockholm, which will be home to all 6 shows of the competition this year.

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021

Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021

Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021

Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021

Second Chance round – 6 March 2021

Grand Final – 13 March 2021

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 18, 20 and 22 May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The conditions under which the 3 shows will be hosted depend on the developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic.