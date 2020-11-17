Eurovision 2021: ESC 2020 Semi-final line up to remain the same for ESC 2021

The EBU has confirmed today that the 2020 Eurovision Semi-final line up will remain the same for Eurovision 2021 as the exact same number of countries will compete at next year’s edition. Thus due to the unprecedented given circumstances after the cancellation of our beloved contest this year, there will not be a new Semi-final Draw or Host City Handover Ceremony in 2021 as Rotterdam also remains as the host city.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest which was scheduled to be held last May in Rotterdam was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rotterdam will be hosting the event next year with the exact same same 41 countries which were scheduled to partake in the event this year.

The Reference Group has decided not to hold a new Allocation Draw next January, thus all the countries which were drawn to perform either in Semi-final 1 or Semi-final will remain in the same show during next year’s edition. This move will enable Eurovision fans who had purchased tickets to see their country in the show this year to be able to do so next year if circumstances permit.

Mr. Martin Osterdahl (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) says:

Under normal circumstances we would be looking forward to the Allocation Draw and Host Insignia Exchange Ceremony as an important milestone on the road to Rotterdam 2021. With the same participating countries as last year , the Reference Group decided that it made sense for both ticket holders and for participating broadcasters to keep the same Semi-Final draws as 2020. Even though we won’t have the traditional Ceremony in January we have plenty more planned to build excitement ahead of the return of the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

A total of 41 countries will partake at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, out of which 35 countries will battle in one of the two semi-finals. Twenty countries will proceed from the semi-finals and join the BIG 5 countries and host country at the Grand Final where 26 countries will battle for the coveted Grand Prix.

Seventeen countries will compete in the first semi-final on 18 May, whilst eighteen countries will compete in the second semi-final on 20 May.

Semi-final 1

First half

North Macedonia

Belarus

Lithuania

Sweden

Slovenia

Australia

Ireland

Russia

Second half

Norway

Cyprus

Croatia

Azerbaijan

Malta

Israel

Ukraine

Romania

Belgium

Semi-final 2

First half

Austria

Moldova

Poland

San Marino

Serbia

Iceland

Czech Republic

Greece

Estonia

Second half

Denmark

Bulgaria

Switzerland

Finland

Armenia

Latvia

Georgia

Portugal

Albania

BIG 5 and Host Country

Italy, Germany and the Netherlands will vote in the first semi-final on 18 May whilst Spain, France and United Kingdom will vote in the second semi-final on 20 May.

A total of 41 countries will participate at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. 35 countries will compete in the semi-finals, whilst the Big 5 and the host country The Netherlands are automatically qualified to compete in the Grand Final.

The exact running order of each semi-final will be determined by the 2021 Eurovision producers once all the 41 competing countries submit their entries to the EBU.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.