The 2021 Eesti Laul line up is complete! We now know all the twenty four semifinalists, one of them will represent Estonia at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Five former Estonian Eurovision representatives are eyeing to fly the Estonian flag at our beloved contest again. Will they make it to Rotterdam?

Estonia is in full steam preparing for its forthcoming national selection- Eesti Laul 2021. The second set of the 2021 Eesti Laul semifinalists have been revealed today:

  • Karl KillingKiss Me
  • Egert MilderFree Again
  • RahelSunday Night
  • SissiTime
  • Alabama WatchdogAlabama Watchdog
  • Kristin KalnapenkFind A Way
  • TanjaBest Night Ever
  • Heleza 6
  • Uku AasmaKaos
  • Suured TüdrukudHeaven’s Not That Far Tonight
  • Kadri VoorandEnergy
  • Ivo Linna, Robert Linna, Supernova- Ma ole siin

Among today’s semifinalists we have two former Estonian Eurovision representatives Ivo Linna (1996) and Tanja (2014), who will be vying to represent the Baltic nation at the Eurovision Song Contest again.

Uku Suviste (2020), Koit Tome (1998, 2017) and Juri Pootsmaan (2016) will be also battling to return to Eurovision at the forthcoming edition of Eesti Laul.

Today’s 12 candidates will be joined by the following acts in the competition:

  1. Uku SuvisteThe Lucky One
  2. Gram of FunLost In A Dance
  3. Tuuli RandÜks Öö
  4. Jüri PootsmanMagnus Melanhoolia
  5. RedelTartu
  6. KéaHypnotized
  7. Hans NaynaOne By One
  8. Nika MarulaCalm Down
  9. Andrei Zavakin & PluutoWingman
  10. WiiraltTuuled
  11. HelenNii Korgele
  12. Koit ToomeWe Could Have Been Beautiful

Eesti Laul 2021

Eesti Laul 2021 will consist of threee shows: two semi-finals and a grand final. All three shows will be held in Tallinn. The semifinals will be held at ERR’s studios in Tallinn whilst the grand final is scheduled to be held at the Saku Suurhall.

  • 18/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal  #1
  • 20/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #2
  • 06/03/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

Estonia has partaken in Europe’s favorite television  show 25 times.

Uku Suviste was crowned the winner of Eesti Laul 2020 and was set to defend the Baltic nation’s colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘What love is’.

