The 2021 Eesti Laul line up is complete! We now know all the twenty four semifinalists, one of them will represent Estonia at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Five former Estonian Eurovision representatives are eyeing to fly the Estonian flag at our beloved contest again. Will they make it to Rotterdam?



Estonia is in full steam preparing for its forthcoming national selection- Eesti Laul 2021. The second set of the 2021 Eesti Laul semifinalists have been revealed today:

Karl Killing – Kiss Me

– Kiss Me Egert Milder – Free Again

– Free Again Rahel – Sunday Night

– Sunday Night Sissi – Time

– Time Alabama Watchdog – Alabama Watchdog

– Alabama Watchdog Kristin Kalnapenk – Find A Way

– Find A Way Tanja – Best Night Ever

– Best Night Ever Heleza – 6

– 6 Uku Aasma – Kaos

– Kaos Suured Tüdrukud – Heaven’s Not That Far Tonight

– Heaven’s Not That Far Tonight Kadri Voorand – Energy

– Energy Ivo Linna, Robert Linna, Supernova- Ma ole siin



Among today’s semifinalists we have two former Estonian Eurovision representatives Ivo Linna (1996) and Tanja (2014), who will be vying to represent the Baltic nation at the Eurovision Song Contest again.

Uku Suviste (2020), Koit Tome (1998, 2017) and Juri Pootsmaan (2016) will be also battling to return to Eurovision at the forthcoming edition of Eesti Laul.

Today’s 12 candidates will be joined by the following acts in the competition:

Uku Suviste – The Lucky One Gram of Fun – Lost In A Dance Tuuli Rand – Üks Öö Jüri Pootsman – Magnus Melanhoolia Redel – Tartu Kéa – Hypnotized Hans Nayna – One By One Nika Marula – Calm Down Andrei Zavakin & Pluuto – Wingman Wiiralt – Tuuled Helen – Nii Korgele Koit Toome – We Could Have Been Beautiful

Eesti Laul 2021

Eesti Laul 2021 will consist of threee shows: two semi-finals and a grand final. All three shows will be held in Tallinn. The semifinals will be held at ERR’s studios in Tallinn whilst the grand final is scheduled to be held at the Saku Suurhall.

18/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #1

20/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #2

06/03/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

Estonia has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 25 times.

Uku Suviste was crowned the winner of Eesti Laul 2020 and was set to defend the Baltic nation’s colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘What love is’.