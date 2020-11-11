Estonia: ERR unveils first twelve Eesti Laul 2021 semifinalists

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster has unveiled the first twelve Eesti Laul 2021 semifinalists, including two former Estonain Eurovision representatives and this year’s Estonian ESC hopeful who will be joining the competition in their quest to fly the Estonian flag at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Estonia is in full steam preparing for its forthcoming national selection- Eesti Laul 2021. The first set of Eesti Laul semifinalists have been revealed today:

Uku Suviste – The Lucky One Gram of Fun – Lost In A Dance Tuuli Rand – Üks Öö Jüri Pootsman – Magnus Melanhoolia Redel – Tartu Kéa – Hypnotized Hans Nayna – One By One Nika Marula – Calm Down Andrei Zavakin & Pluuto – Wingman Wiiralt – Tuuled Helen – Nii Korgele Koit Toome – We Could Have Been Beautiful

Among the first set of semifinalists we have two former Estonian ESC representatives: Koit Tome ( 1998, 2017) and Juri Pootsman (2016). Uku Suviste who was set to represent Estonia at Eurovision 2020 will be also vying to represent Estonia at Eurovision next year.

Eesti Laul 2021

Eesti Laul 2021 will consist of threee shows: two semi-finals and a grand final. All three shows will be held in Tallinn. The semifinals will be held at ERR’s studios in Tallinn whilst the grand final is scheduled to be held at the Saku Suurhall.

18/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #1

20/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #2

06/03/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

Estonia has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 25 times.

Uku Suviste was crowned the winner of Eesti Laul 2020 and was set to defend the Baltic nation’s colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘What love is’.