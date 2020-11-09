Italy: Diodato wins Best Italian Act MTV EMA Award: ‘Fai Rumore’ goes double platinum

The 2020 Italian Eurovision hopeful, Diodato, is enjoying great success these days as last night he won the 2020 MTV EMA Best Italian Award and today his Eurovision entry ‘Fai Rumore’ has been certified double platinum.

Last the 2020 MTV EMA Awards were held where Diodato was crowned the Best Italian Act. The multi facetted Italian act has gone places since he won the 2020 edition of the iconic Sanremo Song Festival last February. His Saremo 2020 winning entry aka his ESC 2020 entry ‘Fai Rumore‘ has been certified double platinum in Italy today.

Diodato in Eurovision

Dioato was crowned the winner of the 2020 San Remo Song Festival and was set to represent Italy at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘ Fai Rumore‘. Unfortunately the event got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.His Eurovision entry went viral in Italy and charted high in the country.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event twice with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964)and Toto Cutugno (1990).

The country has been represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by its most celebrated and internationally acclaimed artists throughout its Eurovision history: Ana Oxa, Domenico Modugno, Mahmood, Albano, Romina Power, Franco Batiatto, Umberto Tozzi, Matia Bazar, Marco Mengoni, Emma Marrone, Il Volo, Francesco Gabbani, Raphael Gualazzi, Massimo Ranieri, Ricardo Fogli, etc.

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 7 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard.

The southern European country has partaken 45 times in Europe’s favourite television show.