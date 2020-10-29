RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has unveiled the twenty-six FiK 59 candidates. Albania will be the first country to kick off the 2021 ESC national final season and will determine its Eurovsion act and entry in December.

RTSH is gearing up of for the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, with preparations for FiK 59 in full swing in Tirana. A total of 26 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2021. The Albanian broadcaster has unveiled the names of the lucky hopefuls.

Fest 59 will consist of three show and is scheduled to be held in December, the exact dates are yet to be confirmed. More details regarding the iconic Albanian song festival will be disclosed in due course.

FiK 59 Candidates

Devis Xherahu

Orgesa Zaimi

Festina Mejzini

Franc Koruni

Inis Neziri

Sardi Strugaj

Gjergj Kaçinari

Durim Morina (Mirudi)

Evi Reçi

Rosela Gjylbegu

Klevis Bega (Kastro Ziso)

Klinti Çollaku

Anxhela Peristeri

Wendi Mancaku

Fatos Shabani

Florent Abrashi

Enxhi Nasufi

Kamela Islamaj

Era Rusi

Erikson Lloshi

Xhesika Polo

Manjola Nallbani

Giliola Haveriku

Viktor Tahiraj

Agim Poshka

Stefan Marena

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest in the contest was achieved in 2012 when Rona Nishliu placed 5th in the Grand Final in Baku.

The Balkan country has participated in Europe’s favourite television show 16 times and has not missed a single contest since its debut in 2004.

Arilena Ara was set to represent Albania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Fall from the sky‘ but unfortunately was not able to grace the Eurovision stage due to the untimely cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.