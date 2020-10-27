Croatia: HRT opens submission window for Dora 2021

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has opened the submission window for Dora 2021 for artists and songwriters to submit their entries in order to partake in the upcoming Croatian national final.

HRT has published the rules and regulations for Dora 2021 with several changes to the format and adjustments adapted to the current COVID-19 global situation.

The most important change is that 14, not 16 songs will compete atthe forthcoming edition of Dora. 4 reserve entries are will be still selected, but these reserve enetries will be current until they go to Opatija. After that, if there is a waiver, there will be no replacement.

Furthermore, there can be a maximum of five people on stage (instead of six as before), and all backing vocals must be on the matrix, not performed live. This is a rule that the Eurovision Song Contest has introduced as an option for 2021, and HRT decided to make it an obligation.

Everyone can apply for the competition, the contractors must be citizens of the Republic of Croatia and must not be younger than 16 years of age.

A fully finished song with the original artist must be submitted. The submission perioid concludes on December 10.



Croatian Head of Delegation Ms. Ursula Tolj comments:

In the future, our goal is to move the tender from beginning of October – to the beginning of November, in order to provide both the contractors and ourselves with enough time for quality preparation. The first step, therefore, has already been made this year. I believe that the musicians will respond in large numbers and that we will have a quality and interesting Dora 2021.

Singers and songwriters wishing to send in their applications can do so by clicking on the following link:



https://www.hrt.hr/dora/prijava.

Dora 2021 will be held on 13 February in Opatija, Croatia. The Croatian national broadcaster has 4 different scearios on the table in order to hold the competition, very much like how the EBU is preparing for Eurovision 2021. HRT will select the format in accordance to the pandemic restrictions.

The submission window for songwriters, composers and artists to submit their entries in order to partake in Dora 2021 is now open and close on 10th December.

The 2021 Croatian entry and act will be determined via a combined televoting/jury deliberation.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 25 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

Damir Kedzo was set to represent Croatia at Eurovision 2020 with his entry Divlji Vjetre after winning Dora 2020.