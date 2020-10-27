Malta: PBS opens song submission window for Eurovision 2021

PBS, the Maltese national broadcaster has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2021, inviting songwriters and composers to submit a potential Eurovision entry for Destiny.

Destiny was set to represent Malta at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest but due to the untimely cancellation of the event she was unable to fly the Maltese flag in Rotterdam. She will represent Malta at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

The Maltese national broadcaster has opened the submission window for composers and songwriters to present a song which is ideal for Destiny. Interested persons can send an email to the following email address by 30 October: submissions@pbs.com.mt

PBS released the following statement:

PBS is inviting composers and songwriters who are interested to produce an original song for the young singer to send an email on submissions@pbs.com.mt in order to show their interest by not later than Friday, 30th October. Those interested, will receive more details and new guidelines, including on the expected style.

About Destiny

Destiny is no new face on the Eurovision scene as she recently won theEurovision Song Contest representing Malta. She won the right to represent Malta at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest after winning the 2nd edition of X Factor Malta few months back.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 31 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year will mark the country’s 32nd ESC participation.

Destiny was set to fly the Maltese flag at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ All of my love‘.