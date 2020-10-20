Cyprus: Tamta & Mente Fuerte drop new single ‘Den Eisai Edo’

The 2019 Cypriot Eurovision representative, Tamta, has dropped a new single along with Todo Mente titled ‘Den Eisai Edo’.

Tamta who has earned much has fame, name and recognition both in Cyprus and Greece is back in the game with a brand new track ‘Den Eisai Edo‘.

‘Den Eisai Edo‘ has been released in Greece by Minos Emi- Universal Music. The song has been penned by Mente Fuerte and Sigma and composed by Mente Fuerte, Sigma and Obiedaz. Beyond and Obiedaz are the men behind the production of the track.

The official music video ‘Den Eisai Edo‘ has been produced by Crystal View and directed Alexander Stamatiadis.

About Tamta

Tamta is amongst the most sought after artists in Greece today having released released numerous albums and singles throughout her career.

The Georgian-born Greek artist attempted to partake at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 when she competed at the Greek national final with her entry With love. Then in 2015 she tried to go to Eurovision again but was not able to compete in the Greek national final as she missed the submission deadline reportedly with Alex P’s Unloved.

The Athens based star was selected via an internal selection in order to fly the Cypriot flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her entry Replay.