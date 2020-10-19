Moldova: Anna Odobescu drops new single ‘My Oh My’

The 2019 Moldovan Eurovision representative Anna Odobescu has dropped a new single ‘ My Oh My’.

Anna Odobescu is back in the game with a brand new single’ My Oh My‘. Anna’s latest song has been penned and composed by none other George Kalpakidis. Kalpakidis, an upcoming Greek songwriter and composer was also the man behind Anna’s Eurovision 2019 entry ‘Stay‘.

Anna Odobescu in Eurovision

Anna Odobescu represented Moldova at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with entry ‘Stay‘.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 15 times.