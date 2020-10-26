Eurovision 2021: EBU releases official list of participating countries

Spread the news! A total of 41 countries are set to compete at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. The EBU has released the official list of the 2021 ESC participating countries.

35 countries will compete in the 2 semi-finals scheduled to be held on 18 and 20 May. A total of 26 countries will compete in the grand final on 22 May.

The Big 5 countries (Spain, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany) + host country (The Netherlands) are automatically qualified to compete in the grand final. Hence 20/35 countries will proceed from the semi-finals to the grand final and join the Big 5 and The Netherlands.

Mr. Martin Osterdahl (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor/ EBU) says:

We are grateful for the commitment of the 41 participating broadcasters in helping us bring the Eurovision Song Contest back in 2021. We have the exact same line up of countries that would have competed in 2020 and we are thrilled that they will all return next year. Together with our host broadcasters we are continuing to develop the 4 different scenarios and maintaining a dialogue with all participants. The team from NPO, NOS and AVROTROS are working hard on ensuring the Eurovision Song Contest will provide the excitement and innovation expected by over 180 million viewers, despite the challenging circumstances.

Sietse Bakker (Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Executive Producer) says:

It is fantastic that the same 41 countries that would have taken part this year still want to come to the Netherlands in May 2021. This demonstrates their confidence in our country still being able to organize a successful Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next year, after the cancellation of the 2020 edition.” We have set the bar high to create 3 amazing live shows for an audience of 180 million people, even in these challenging times. To achieve this, we are working on an extensive protocol that guarantees the health of employees, participants, the press and visitors as much as possible.

Participating countries

Albania (RTSH)

Armenia (AMPTV)

Australia (SBS)

Austria (ORF)

Azerbaijan (ICTIMAI)

Belarus (BTRC)

Belgium (RTBF/VRT)

Bulgaria (BNT) Croatia (HRT)

Cyprus (CyBC)

Czech Republic (CT)

Denmark (DR9

Estonia (ERR)

Finland (YLE)

France (FRANCE 2)

FYR Macedonia (MKRTV) Germany (ARD)

Georgia (GPB)

Greece (ERT)

Iceland (RUV)

Ireland (RTE)

Israel (IPBC/KAN)

Italy (RAI)

Latvia (LTV)

Lithuania (LRT)

Malta (PBS)

Moldova (TRM) The Netherlands (AVROTROS)

Norway (NRK)

Poland (TVP)

Portugal (RTP)

Romania (TVR)

Russia (C1R)

San Marino Serbia (RTS)

Slovenia (RTVSLO)

Spain (TVE)

Sweden (SVT)

Switzerland (SRF)

Ukraine (UA:PBC)

United Kingdom (BBC)



The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 of May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.