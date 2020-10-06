Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2021 dates confirmed: all shows in Stockholm

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster has confirmed the dates of the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen and announced that all shows will be held in Stockholm without an audience due to the COVID -19 pandemic and the restrictions implemented.

Melfest fans need not worry as Melodifestivalen will take place next year with a total of 28 acts battling for the right to represent Sweden at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Melodifestivalen 2021’s all six shows will be held in the same venue in Stockholm and will run from 6 February-13 March. The Swedish broadcaster is yet to determine the said venue.

Anne Helenius says:

An intermediate tour requires long planning. At present, it is not allowed to arrange events for a larger audience and no one knows what it will look like after the turn of the year. Therefore, it is not possible for SVT, host cities or tour coordinators to plan for a tour in 2021 It is 20 years since the modern Melodifestivalen started and we will celebrate this next year. If there is a time we need something to gather around, agree on and think differently about, it is now. Despite the situation, we are happy that we will be able to offer an exciting music competition and a great show. The Melodifestivalen is and will continue to be our common tradition and a great party for the whole of Sweden!

Melodifestivalen 2021 Calendar

06/02/2021- Semifinal 1

13/02/2021- Semifinal 2

20/02/2021- Semifinal 3

27/02/2021- Semifinal 4

06/03/2021- Andra Chansen

13/03/2021- Grand Final

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

In 2019 John Lundvik won the Swedish national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his entry Too late for love achieving an honorable 5th lace in the Grand Final. Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 9 years including 2 victories.

The Mamas were set to represent Sweden at the 2020 ESC with their entry ‘ Move‘ but were not able the stage in Rotterdam due to the untimely cancellation of the show due to the COVID-19 global outbreak.