Georgia: GPB appoints Tinatin Berdzenishvili as new Director General

GPB, the Georgian national broadcaster, has appointed Ms. Tinatin Berdzenishvili as the the new general director.

Tinatin Berdzenishvili is a familiar face when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest as she has been part of the Georgian delegation at the Eurovision Song Contest several times and has played a key role in the country’s ESC national selections too. Tinatin has also been a member of the jury on the Georgian version of Pop Idol.

GPB’s Board of Trustees nine member committee has elected Tinatin Berdzenishvili for a 6 year term.

The EBU released the following statement regarding Tinatin’s appointment:

Tinatin has more than 20 years of experience in the field of media and marketing communications. She has extensive experience in media management, strategic planning, digital media, and introducing new technologies. Tinatin has worked in many different positions at the GPB; since 2018 she has been the First Deputy Director General, while on August 18, 2020, after the resignation of the former Director General Vasil Maglapheridze, she was appointed Acting Director General. She is also a Ph.D. Candidate in Media Studies at Shota Rustaveli Theatre and Film Georgian State University. Eight candidates competed for the post of Director General with four participating in second-round interviews. The Board of Trustees ensured transparent voting with the elections streamed live to the public on the GPB.

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 12 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.

Tornike Kipiani was declared the winner of the Georgian Idol last December and was set to represent his homeland Georgia at the 2020 Eurovision edition in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Take Me As I Am‘.

He will represent Georgia at Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam next year.

Source: EBU/GPB/ ESCToday