EBU and Eurovision Services support special charity concert for Lebanon

The European Broadcasting Union and Eurovision Services will be joining hands in order to broadcast a special charitable concert in aid of Lebanon organized by France Televisions throughout the continent and in Lebanon free of charge.

The United for Lebanon (Unis pour Liban) special concert is set to be held on Thursday 1 October at the Olympia in Paris and France. A grand line up of celebrated French, Lebanese and international stars, musicians, singers and personalities are scheduled to grace the stage: Grand Corps Malade, Madame Monsieur (France 2018) ,Yannick Noah, Ibrahim Maalouf, Mika, Sting, Khaled , Vianney, Florent Pagny, Clara Luciani, Hiba Tawaji, Ycare, Pascal Obispo, Bernard Lavilliers, Matthieu Chedid, Abdel Rahman El Bacha, Astrig Siranossian, Salvatore Adamo, Cyril Mokaiesh, Patrick Bruel, Melody Gardot, Khaled Mouzanar, Tryo, Daniel Levi, Camélia Jordana, Oussama Rahbani, Grand Corps Malade, Gautier Capuçon, Michael Jones, la Maîtrise de Radio France directed by Sofi Jeannin etc.

The concert will be aired in France on France 2 and France Inter from 20:40 CET to 21.10 CET. France is organizing this special concert in order to show solidarity to the victims of the Beirut blasts and raise funds for the Lebanese people.

France Television and Radio France will be joining forces with Red Cross France in order to raise funds for the Lebanese people and support Lebanese cultural life and artists. The French public will be able to send in their donations to Red Cross France.

The EBU will be doing its bit in order to show solidarity and will be covering the costs of the point to point signal from Paris to Beirut. Whilst Eurovision Services will be offering the signal to its European partner broadcasters free of charge.

The charitble concert will be broadcast worldwide via France 24 and TV 5 Monde and will be hosted by Nagui, Elise Lucet and Léa Salamé.

Ms. Vanessa O’Connor (EBU Director of Member Relations and Communications) says:

This initiative is at the heart of what the EBU stands for. Bringing broadcasters and audiences together, to raise awareness and connect people across continents. Thanks to the proposal of France Télévisions, we’re delighted to be able to help bring this concert to a wider audience and, in particular, to the people of Lebanon.

Marco Tinirello ( Eurovision Services CEO) says:

These are challenging times for us all, but especially for the people of Beirut. I hope that our free pan-European distribution of this concert, which is a laudable initiative by France Télévisions, will help with the international solidarity effort at this critical time in Lebanon.

Source: EBU/ France Televisions

Madame Monsieur in Eurovision

Madame Monsieur represented France at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Merci‘.

Lebanon in Eurovision

Lebanese national broadcaster Tele Liban is an active member of the EBU. The country attempted to debut at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and even selected a song and singer to fly the Lebanese flag at the ESC in Kyiv, but withdrew from the competition.

Aline Lahoud was set to represent Lebanon at the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Quand Tout S’enfait’.