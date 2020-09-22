Azerbaijan: Eldar drops new single ‘Catch if you fall’

The 2011 Azerbaijani Eurovision winner, Eldar, has dropped a brand new single ‘Catch if you fall’ along with its official music video.

Eldar Gasimov is back in the game with a brand new song!

‘Catch if you fall‘ has been written by written by Farhad Musayev, Omar Abdulkarimov and Eldar himself. The song has been remixed and mastered by Farhad Musayev.

Eldar’s latest song was amongst the top 5 entries shortlisted in the Azerbaijani internal selection for Eurovision 2020, but lost out to ‘Cleopatra’.

Story behind the song

‘Catch if you fall’ is about a helping hand outstretched to overcome mental and physical difficulties together.

Eldar comments on the concept behind the song:

It’s easy to turn a blind eye and to pretend everything is fine. Easy and cowardly. There are people who need us, our words, our support. It would be so great if everyone in this world at least once in a lifetime would have strength and ability to help someone.

The official music video of Eldar’s latest single has been directed and scripted by Ganbar Mammadov and Omar Abulkarimov and features Eldar, Okhchu, Shakhmuradov, Marina Dar.

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

In 2020 Efendi was set to represent Azerbaijan with her entry ‘ Cleopatra’. Samira will be returning to Eurovision next year in Rotterdam in order to fly the Azerbaijani flag in the competition.