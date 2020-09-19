The EBU answers queries regarding the 4 Eurovision 2021 scenarios

Following the announcement of the 4 potential scenarios being considered in order to host the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest the EBU has answered a number of questions relating to this matter.

Many Eurovision aficionados have been concerned and worried about the fate of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest amid the current COVID-19 global pandemic, the travel restrictions implemented throughout the continent and lockdownsin many countries. The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled this year, but next year’s event will take place in one way or the other. Fans can be rest assured that the 2021 Eurovision edition will be held, the format will be determined in the early months of the coming year.

The 4 scenarios

Plan A – A normal Eurovision Song Contest

– A normal Eurovision Song Contest Plan B – A Eurovision Song Contest with social distancing

– A Eurovision Song Contest with social distancing Plan C- A Eurovision Song Contest with travel restrictions

A Eurovision Song Contest with travel restrictions Plan D– A Eurovision Song Contest with a lockdown

The EBU has shed more light on the 4 potential scenarios which have been set by the 2021 Eurovison host broadcasters (NPO, NOS, AVROTROS) and the EBU.

The EBU answers

Which scenario does the EBU prefer?

Of course, we prefer to organize the largest and most spectacular Eurovision Song Contest 2021 possible, with everything that goes with it, as we are now used to. The fact remains that we are dealing with a pandemic that requires certain choices to be made. The safety of our artists, employees and performers is paramount at all times. We will, however, do everything in our power to organize an unforgettable Eurovision Song Contest within the possibilities that suit each of the four scenarios, physical or virtual.

Which is the most likely scenario?

If we were forced to make a decision today, with the measures that currently apply, B is the most possible scenario.

When will the EBU select the scenario?

The developments in the coming months will play a major part in influencing when a choice is made, but for the time being, we expect to make a decision in the first months of 2021.

Who will be responsible to make the key decision to select the scenario?

The EBU will decide in consultation with the Contest organizers NPO, NOS and AVROTROS and the municipality of Rotterdam.

Is there a chance that the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest might not take place at all?

No. There will definitely be a Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 and three shows on May 18, 20 and 22, 2021, from which a winner will be chosen. What these shows will look like will be determined in the coming months.

What will happen to the Eurovision related side events in Rotterdam?

Based on the different scenarios, Rotterdam will consider what kind of extra activities are appropriate in each circumstance. Events at an appropriate distance or partly online are possible.

How many tickets will be availble for each show? What will be the outcome of tickets which have been already sold?

Depending on the eventual scenario, a smaller audience, or no audience at all, will be able to attend the Eurovision Song Contest 2021. In the event of fewer tickets being available, it will be determined in the fairest possible way which of the current ticket owners keep a ticket. More information on tickets will be released in the coming months.

Will ticketholders get a refund?

Ticket holders who do not get to keep their tickets will receive the full purchase cost of their ticket(s) back. In the event that we have no audience, everyone will receive a full refund. The exact capacity of the arena for each scenario is not yet known. Ticket holders will all be personally informed when more information is available.

How many countries will partake in the contest in 2021?

It is currently too early to say. Over the coming months, EBU Member broadcasters will be invited to express their interest. A full list of participating countries won’t be known until the autumn of 2020. According to the existing rules, a maximum of 44 broadcasters can take part in the Contest.

Is there a plan B if the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is cancelled due to COVID 19?

The Eurovision Song Contest will definitely return in 2021 and on 22 May a new winner will be crowned. The EBU and Dutch Host Broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS have been working on 4 basic scenarios for hosting the competition.

Would the EBU host Eurovision without an audience?

The current situation across Europe is likely to remain uncertain for the coming months and at this stage, we cannot comment on the final organization for the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

Will we see the shows, hosts and interval acts planned for Eurovision 2020 next year?

The Dutch Host Broadcasters of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest will review the plans already made for the shows in the coming months. The theme Open Up and the stage will remain the same. The 4 presenters Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit, Edsilia Rombley and Nikkie de Jager will also be present again next year. Further details regarding the content of the shows will be announced at a later stage.

When will the EBU decide to switch to a Eurovision Song Contest with remote performances?

The EBU and its partners will decide depending on the circumstances at the time.

Would it be fair if some countries will have to record their performances and others will perform live? If all participants were to perform remotely how can it be guaranteed that all of them respect and abide by the rules?

We are committed to creating the fairest possible Song Contest and all participating broadcasters will be consulted and kept fully informed about the various scenarios being planned. We will also gain valuable experience and knowledge at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, where artists will perform remotely in November. Should there be a low number of participants able to attend in person it would not be realistic to produce a show on location. At that point, a decision could be made to switch to a remote Eurovision Song Contest, but many factors will inform the final decision.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.