Azerbaijan: Ictimai appoints Isa Melikov as new Head of Delegation

Ictimai, the Azerbaijani national broadcaster, has appointed Mr. Isa Melikov as the new Head of Delegation for Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Isa Melikov will be replacing Ms. Leyla Aliyeva (Eurovision 2012 hostess) who has the Head of Delegation for Azerbaijan in 2020.

About Isa Melikov

Isa Meliknov is an internationally acclaimed multi facetted Azerbaijani music producer and composer, who has great experience when it comes to Eurovision.

Isa has been involved in many Azerbaijani former Eurovision entries either as a producer or composer:

2009- Arash & Aysel- Always (production team)

Always (production team) 2011- Ell & Nikki- Running Scared (production team)

Running Scared (production team) 2017- Dihaj- Skeletons (composer)

Skeletons (composer) 2019- Chingiz (production team)

(production team) 2020- Efendi – Cleopatra (production team)

Melikov was also part of the 2012 Dansk Melodi Grand Prix’s international jury, he will be now heading the Azerbajiani delegation at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Rotterdam.

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

In 2020 Efendi was set to represent Azerbaijan with her entry ‘ Cleopatra’. Samira will be returning to Eurovision next year in Rotterdam in order to fly the Azerbaijani flag in the competition.