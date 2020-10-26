Belarus: BTRC confirms participation in Eurovision 2021

BTRC, the Belarusian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Belarus will compete at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Thus Belarus joins the list of countries who so far have confirmed their participation at the forthcoming ESC 2021 edition.

The Belarusian national broadcaster is expected to release more details on its plan of action for Eurovision 2021 in due course.

Belarus in Eurovision

Belarus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the event was achieved in 2007 when Koldun placed 6th in Helsinki.

Belarus has competed 16 times in the contest and has not missed the competition since its debut. The Belarusians have only made it six times to the Grand Final in their 15 year Eurovision history.

VAL were set to represent Belarus at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘ Da vidna‘, but were not able to grace the Eurovision stage due to the cancellation of the event.