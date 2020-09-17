Albania: RTSH confirms participation in Eurovision 2021

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Albania will participate at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands.

Thus Albania joins the list of countries who so far have confirmed their participation at the 2021 Eurovision edition.

RTSH has also confirmed to ESCToday that Albania will once again select its Eurovision act an entry via its traditional song festival Festivali i Kenges. Hence the winner of Fest 59 will represent Albania at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Fest 59 will consist of three show and is scheduled to be held in December, the exact dates are yet to be confirmed. More details regarding the iconic Albanian song festival will be disclosed in due course.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest in the contest was achieved in 2012 when Rona Nishliu placed 5th in the Grand Final in Baku.

The Balkan country has participated in Europe’s favourite television show 16 times and has not missed a single contest since its debut in 2004.

Arilena Ara was set to represent Albania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Fall from the sky‘ but unfortunately was not able to grace the Eurovision stage due to the untimely cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.