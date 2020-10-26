United Kingdom: BBC confirms participation in Eurovision 2021

The British national broadcasters, BBC, has confirmed that the United Kingdom will participate at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands next year.

Thus the UK joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2021 Eurovision edition in Rotterdam.

BBC is yet to unveil the mechanism it will use to select its Eurovision act and entry for Eurovision 2021. More details regarding the UK’s Eurovision 2021 plan of action are expected to be unveiled in due time.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 62 times and has enjoyed great succes in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 15 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.

James Newman was set to represent the United Kingdom at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ My Last Breath’.