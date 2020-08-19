Kazakhstan: Khabar Agency will not debut in Eurovision 2020

Kazakhstan will not debut at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in The Netherlands next year.



Many Eurovision fans will be disillusioned as we will not see the much anticiapated debut of Kazakhstan in our beloved competitition next year either, thus we will not get to hear:

Good evening Europe this is Nur- Sultan calling!

The EBU has confirmed to ESCToday that an invite will not be extended to Kazakh national broadcaster Khabar Agency in order to partake at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam:

At the present time there are no plans to invite Kazakhstan or Kosovo to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

Khabar Agency is an Associate EBU Member and thus is not eligible to compete at the Eurovision Song Contest unless the EBU extends an invitation as it has done in the past with Australia.

Khabar Agency was accepted as an EBU associate member in 2015, thus the Kazakh broadcaster is an EBU associate member since January 1st 2016.

The country debuted at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2018 and is set to compete at JESC 2020 in Poland in autumn.

We will have to wait a little longer in order to see the country debut at Europe’s favorite television show.

Kazakhstan and Eurovision

Khabar Agency has been broadcasting the Eurovision Song Contest since 2012. Kazakshtan seems to love Europe’s favorite television show, and has aired all three Eurovision shows live in the past three years: 2017, 2018 and 2019. There seems to be much interest in the contest in the country, as its national broadcaster has devoted much coverage and exposure to our beloved contest.