EBU: The Eurovision Song Contest heads to the USA in 2021!

Our American neighbours across the pond will be having their very own version of the Eurovision Song Contest come 2021! The EBU has confirmed that the American Song Contest is set to make its debut next year.

The American Song Contest will feature 5-10 Qualifier Rounds, Semi-finals and the Grand Final and is scheduled to be held during the 2021 holiday season. All 50 American states will partake in the competition with their respective acts.

Mr. Martin Österdahl (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor/EBU) says:

The Eurovision Song Contest’s unique legacy dates back 65 years and its worldwide popularity is still rising. It’s time for America to experience this spectacle, through its sister competition, the American Song Contest. Love of music is universal and celebration of music in different genres and styles can transcend boundaries and unite people. We are excited to have found the right partners to offer another series that our fans across the globe can fall in love with and to share this unique competition with the American people.

Anders Lenhoff (American Song Contest Producer) says:

Imagine if music was an Olympic sport and artists from all over the world came together to compete for the gold. That’s the Eurovision Song Contest. “he American version will be different than anything seen before on U.S. television, marrying the fanfare and excitement of March Madness and the NFL playoffs with the artistry and beauty of world-class performances. The American Song Contest is a competition that happens to be televised, rather than a contest created to make a television show. And it’s open to all singers with a song, whether they are amateur artists or already signed to a major record label. No one is excluded from the competition.

The American Song Contest Core Team includes internationally acclaimed world class professionals:

Anders Lenhoff

Ola Melzig

Ben Silverman

Peter Settman

Christer Bjorkman

The EBU comments regards the concept of the American Song Contest:

As a lead up to the live televised competition, Propagate Content and The American Song Contest producing team will create The American Song Contest Academy, a group consisting of music professionals based in the U.S. that represent all genres and backgrounds. These members will create juries of artists and music industry notables who, along with the regional audiences, will select top talent from all 50 states to compete. These representatives of each state can be either solo artists, duos or bands with up to 6 members.

The American Song Contest is expected to be held months after the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam which is schduled to take place on 18, 20 and 22 May.