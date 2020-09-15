RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Iceland will compete at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands.

Thus Iceland joins the list of nations who so have confirmed their intention to partake at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands.

The Icelandic broadcaster is yet to confirm the mechanism it will use to select the 2021 Eurovision entry and act. More details are expected to be unveiled in due time.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 32 times.

Daði og Gagnamagnið were set to represent Iceland at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘ Think about things’, unfortunately they didn’t grace the ESC stage due to the cancellation of the event.