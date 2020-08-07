Serbia: Jelena Tomasevic drops new single ‘Diraj mi usne’

The 2008 Serbian Eurovision representative is back in the game with a brand new single ‘ Diraj mi usne’.

‘Diraj mi usne‘ has been composed and penned by Goran Kovacic. Jelena Tomasevic has released the song today along with its official music video.

Jelena Tomasevic in Eurovision

Jelena Tomasevic tried to represent Serbia & Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and 2005 when she entered Beovizija (the Serbian ESC national selection).In 2005 shen won Beovizija and narrowly missed out on representing Serbia & Montenegro at Eurovision 2005 with her epic entry ‘Jutro‘.

Jelena represented Serbia at the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade with Zeljko Joksimovic‘s ‘Oro‘ achieving an honourable 6th placing in the Grand Final on home soil.