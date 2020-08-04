EBU: 84th General Assembly’s date set for October: online meeting

The 84th EBU General Assembly which was scheduled to be held last June in Dubrovnik was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The EBU has decided to hold the assembly virtually next October due to the current COVID-19 restrictions imposed in its member countries.

The 84th EBU-s General Assembly will now be held online on Friday 02 October, after the unprecendented cancelletion of the event in Dubrovnik due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Most of the EBU’s upcomings meetings and assemblies in the coming months are scheduled to be held virtually.

Officials representing both EBU active and associate members have been invited to attend the assembly in order to meet up with their peers and network.

About the EBU

The EBU is based in Geneva, Switzerland and is a global alliance of public service media (PSM). The European Broadcasting Corporation has 70 active members in 56 countries and 34 associate members in 21 countries.

The EBU’s main target is to secure a sustainable future for public service media, providing its members with world-class content: news, sports and music etc. The EBU also aims building on its founding ethos of solidarity and co-operation to create a centre for learning and sharing.

Mr. Noel Curran is currently the General Director of the EBU. The European Broadcasting Unions is the organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest, an event it has been producing since 1956.

Source: EBU