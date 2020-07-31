Ukraine: Svetlana Loboda drops new single ‘Boom Boom’

The 2009 Ukrainian Eurovision representative, Svetlana Loboba, has released a brand new single ‘Boom Boom’ along with its official music video.

Svetlana Loboda and Pharaoh have dropped a new single ‘Boom Boom‘. Svetlana is one of the most sought after artists at home in Ukraine and in neighbouring Russia.

Svetlana in Eurovision

Svetlana Loboda represented Ukraine at the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest in Moscow with Be My Valentine ( Anti-Crisis Girl)

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 9 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 15 ESC participations, including 2 victories ( 2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) and 4th placing (2011).