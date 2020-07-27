The 2019 Austrian Eurovision representative, PAENDA, has dropped a new single titled ‘Want me not to want you’ along with its official music video.

PAENDA is back in the game with a brand news song ‘Want me not to want you‘. The song has been composed and penned by PAENDA herself and Gabriel Geber.

Want me not to want you has been released by Universal Music Austria and is available on various digital platforms.

PAENDA in Eurovision

PAENDA represented Austria at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her entry ‘Limits’.

About PAENDA

At the age of 14 PAENDA wrote her first own songs and learned how to play the guitar and the piano in order to implement them musically. When it became clear that the music was not just a passionate hobby for her, but a vocation, she moved to Vienna in her twenties to study jazz and popular singing. Engagements in several music projects followed until she launched her project PAENDA in 2015.

As a solo artist, she not only began to compose and write song lyrics, but also started to produce her own music.

Her first singles Waves and Good Girl attracted some attention and the debut album EVOLUTION I, released in February 2018 on Wohnzimmer Records, was received with great enthusiasm. PAENDA’s second album, consistently titled EVOLUTION II, will be released on April 26, 2019 at Wohnzimmer Records.

Austria in Eurovision

Austria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition twice with Udo Jurgens (1966) and Conchita Wurst (2014). The country has participated 51 times in the contest and hosted the event twice in its majestic capital Vienna (1967, 2015).

In 2018 Austria selected Cesar Sampson via an internal selection in order to defend the Austrian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry Nobody but you. The multi talented Austrian artist placed 3rd in the Grand Final , winning the jury vote and giving Austria its third best result in the competition.