The 2020 Armenian Eurovision hopeful has dropped a brand new single ‘Dolla’ along with its official music video.

Athena Manoukian is back in action with a new song,’Dolla‘. The official music video of her latest single has been filmed in Greece.

‘Dolla’ is a pop song about love with some African vibes.

Athena says:

Dolla is about love. It is a very positive, fresh single that makes you dance. It tells the story of how a woman can love a man who has no money, but he is a great person, money has no importance for this woman.



The Athens based singer and songwriter adds:

The masks made by me for my dancers add mysterious beauty to the video. The masks have lots of gold jewels on them and they bring an artistic vibe in the video as the dancers look like soldiers. They have Armenian elements.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M21OTowrczk

Athena Manoukian in Eurovision

Athena Manoukian was set to represent Armenia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘ Chains on You‘. Unfortanately the event was cancelled and Athena didn’t get the chance to represent Armenia at this year’s Eurovision edition.