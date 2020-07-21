The 2020 French Eurovision hopeful, Tom Leeb, has dropped a new single ‘ Run Away’ along with its official lyric video.

Tom Leeb has dropped a brand new ballad ‘Run Away‘ few days back featuring Jérôme Quériaud.

Tom Leeb in Eurovision

Tom Leeb was set to represent France at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ The best in me‘, unfortanately the event was cancelled and Tom did not get to grace the Eurovision stage.

Tom will not be back in the competition next year as he has other commitments in 2021.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).