Slovenia: RTVSLO opens song submission window for Eurovision 2021

RTVSLO, the Slovenian national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2021, inviting composers. lyricists and producers to submit a song for Ana Soklič.

Ana Soklič was set to represent Slovenia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry Voda, but was not able to grace the Eurovision stage due to the cancellation of the event. RTVSLO has invited Ana to fly the Slovenian flag at Eurovision 2021 next year.

The Slovenian national broadcaster has published the rules and regulations for their Eurovision 2021 plan of action and opened the song submission window for ESC 2021 on their official website inviting composers, lyricists and producers to submit their respective entries along with lyrics of the melody, a demo version of their song, a short professional biography of their professional career etc.

The song submission period for ESC 2021 concludes on 30 September. The selected songs that make it through will be unveiled by 31 December, whilst the 2021 Slovenian Eurovision entry will be determined by 9 March 2021.

All applications that are complete and submitted on time will be reviewed by at least a three-member expert commission. The number of selected songs and the procedure for selecting the winning song will be announced later in the rules for selecting songs for participation and the method of voting in the eventual selection of songs that will represent RTV Slovenia at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

Ana Soklic invites composers to submit their songs:

I really kindly invite you all to approach with your creative energy and send a song that can stand on the 2021 Eurovision stage. I wish at least a few “crazy” people would stand behind such a song. To go as far as you can, that you also go over the edge of some fatigue, because it seems to me that miracles can happen then. Send your song, and maybe with your performance on the 2021 Eurovision stage.



Anna is open to different genres of songs:

What type of song would I like to sing in 2021? I’ll know that when I hear it. To be able to just say what it has to be like, I can’t. You hear that when you’re working. By no means does this mean that I approach life in just that way. I love to ‘groove’ and dance,’ that’s the real thing.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 25 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

Ana Soklič was set to represent Slovenia at Eurovision 2020 with her entry Voda.