The 2020 Italian Eurovision hopeful, Diodato, has released a new single along with its official music video ‘Un’altre estate’.

Un’altro estate‘s official music video has been directed by Priscilla Santinelli and produced by Botalco TV. The music video was filmed at the Parco d’Uccellina in Tuscany, Italy.

Dioato was crowned the winner of the 2020 San Remo Song Festival and was set to represent Italy at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘ Fai Rumore‘. Unfortunately the event got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His Eurovision entry went viral in Italy and charted high in the country.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event twice with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964)and Toto Cutugno (1990).

The country has been represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by its most celebrated and internationally acclaimed artists throughout its Eurovision history: Ana Oxa, Domenico Modugno, Mahmood, Albano, Romina Power, Franco Batiatto, Umberto Tozzi, Matia Bazar, Marco Mengoni, Emma Marrone, Il Volo, Francesco Gabbani, Raphael Gualazzi, Massimo Ranieri, Ricardo Fogli, etc.

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 7 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard.

The southern European country has partaken 45 times in Europe’s favourite television show.