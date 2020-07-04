Greece: Stefania drops a new single ‘ Friday’

The 2021 Greek Eurovision hopeful, Stefania, has dropped a brand new single ‘Friday’.

Stefania was selected via an internal selection by national Greek broadcaster, ERT, in order to fly the Greek flag at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Unfortunately the competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ERT decided to invite Stefania to represent Greece at Eurovision 2021 after the cancellation of the event this year.

Stefania who is based in the Netherlands has released a new single along ‘Friday‘ with its official music video. The song has been composed by the internationally acclaimed Greek composer Dimitris Kontopoulos, Arcade and John Ballard.

The official music video has been directed by Pim Verlat and produced by Peter Natrop and Spiros Chalos. ‘Friday”s video clip has been filmed in The Hague, Netherlands.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 and has won the competition once in 2005 with Helena Paparizou‘s My number one.

The Mediterranean country has partaken 40 times in the contest so far.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory.

Stefania was set to represent Greece at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam with ‘Supergirl’.