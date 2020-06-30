France: France 2 opens submission window for Eurovision 2021

France 2, the French national broadcaster, has launched the submission window for Eurovision 2021 inviting artists and composers to submit their entries for the 2021 French national final.

The French broadcaster has published the rules and regulations for the 2021 French national selection. The submission period for artists and singers to submit their entries is open as of today and concludes on 30 September.

One of the main requirements is that the song must be predominantly in French.

France is all set to hold a full fledged national selection with an extraordinary show scheduled to be be held in a large arena in a regional French city. The French public will get the chance to select their 2021 Eurovision act and entry.

Tom Leeb was set to represent France at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘The best in me’. Unfortunately he didn’t get to perform in Rotterdam due to the unprecedented cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).