HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has announced today that the 2021 Croatian representative and entry will be determined via Dora 2021. Thus the 2020 Croatian Eurovision hopeful Damir Kendzo will not represent Croatia at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Dora 2021 will be held in Opatija next February as intially planned. The winner of Dora 2021 will fly the Croatian flag at Eurovision 2021. Thus Croatia joins the list of countries who have confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2021 and opted to select a new singer for ESC 2021 via their traditional national selections.

Ms. Ursula Toj the Croatian Head of Delegation will be in charge of Dora 2021.

Damir Kedzo was set to represent Croatia at Eurovision 2020 with his entry Divlji Vjetre after winning Dora 2020, but the event got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HRT is very grateful and thankful to Damir for his dedication andhard work during the 2020 Eurovision season despite the cacellation of the event.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 25 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

Source: HRT