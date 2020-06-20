Cyprus: Michalis Hatzigiannis is back with a new single ‘Horevo’

The 1998 Cypriot Eurovision representative, Michalis Hatzigiannis, is back in action with a brand new single ‘Horevo’.

Michalis Hatzigiannis has enjoy great sucesss both in Cyprus and Greece having released numerous albums and singles. He is back in the game with a brand new single ‘Horevo‘. The song has been composed by Christian Efraimidis and Michalis Hatzigiannis himself whilst Sofia Papavassiliou has been responsible for the lyrics. Konstantinos Pantzis is the man behind the production of the song .‘Horevo‘ has been released by Heaven Music in Greece and Cyprus.

The official music video of ”Horevo‘ has been directed by Alex Konstantinidis. Horevo is an optimistic summery melody with a dance rythhm. The official music videoclip depicts Michalis with the background of the beautiful Greek landscapes.

Michalis in Eurovision

Michalis Hatzigiannis represented Cyprus at the 1998 Eurovision Song Contest in Birmingham with his entry ‘Genesis‘.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The Mediterrranean island achieved its best result in the competition in 2018 when it placed 2nd with Eleni Foureira‘s epic entry Fuego.

Aphrodite’s island has been represented by some of the biggest names in the Greek and Cypriot music industry: Anna Vissi (1982), Michalis Hatzigiannis (1998), Evridiki (1992,1994,2007), Ivi Adamou (2012), Despina Olympiou (2013), Eleni Foureira ( 2018), Tamta (2019) etc

Cyprus has partaken 36 times in the competition.