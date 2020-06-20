The 2018 Cypriot Eurovision representative, Eleni Foureira, has dropped a new single ‘Temperatura’ along with its official music video.

‘Temperatura‘ has been composed by Doron Medalie the man behind Netta‘s Toy and many other massive hits in Israel. The song has been produced by Yinon Yael and Tamir Muskat and published in Greece by Panik Records.

Eleni Foureira is set to raise the temperatures in Greece and beyond with her latest single ‘Temperatura‘ bringing Carribean calypso vibes this summer.

Eleni in Eurovision

Eleni Foureira was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Cypriot colours at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest. She mesmerised Europe with her magnetism and charm when she set foot on the Eurovision stage in Lisbon, giving Cyprus its best ever Eurovision result ever, achieving a 2nd placing in the Grand Final.

Eleni’s long awaited dream came true when she was given the grand honour of representing Cyprus at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest. Her Eurovision entry Fuego has gone viral all over Europe and has become a massive hit in the continent and beyond.