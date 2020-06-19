France: Tob Leeb will not participate at Eurovision 2021

The 2020 French Eurovision hopeful, Tom Leeb, has confirmed today that he will not represent France at the upcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. The French national broadcaster, France 2, is expected to unveil further details regarding the 2021 French Eurovision plan of action and project in due course.

Tom Leeb revealed the news during an interview to Mickael Dorian on Non Stop People TV’s Good Morning Weekend , stating that he would not represent France at the Eurovision Song Contest due to a busy schedule and that new things were coming in the coming year, he reiterated that France Televisions will give the precise details.

Tom Leeb stated:

We agreed with France Télévisions and it is they who will give a real answer to this, I have a pretty busy schedule next year so I could not do Eurovision. It’s official. Other things are coming my way, but France Télévisions will give a very precise answer.

Tom Leeb was set to represent France at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ The Best In Me’.

Thus France joins Cyprus in the list of countries who will opt for another artist for Eurovision 2021 after the untimely cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest due to COVID 19.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

Source: Non Stop People TV