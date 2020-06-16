Eurovision 2021: AVROTROS unveils the CORE Team

Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has unveiled the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest Core Team.

Following the official confirmation of the 2021 Eurovision dates yesterday, Dutch public broadcasters NOS, NPO and AVROTROS have appointed the 2021 Eurovision Core Team . Just like in 2020 the CORE TEAM will consist of 2 Executive Producers and 2 Deputy Executive Producers.

Sietse Bakker reappointed

Sietse Bakker has been reappointed as Executive Producer.

Inge van de Weerd steps down

Inge van de Weerd has chosen to step down from her position as Executive Producer and return to the NOS Events department, which has a busy event year ahead.

Inge van de Weerd says:

Despite the fact that the past Eurovision year went very differently than we could have ever expected, I am very proud of what we have achieved as a team. It was not an easy, but a very deliberate choice not to go for an extra Eurovision year. And I have full confidence in this team and in my successor.

Astrid Dutrenit joins the Core Team

Astrid Dutrénit, who has worked at NOS since 2003, will fill the vacant position. Dutrenit graduated from the School of Journalism in Bordeaux and the Institut Francais de Presse in Paris. In the Netherlands she followed a Master Film & Television at the UVA in Amsterdam.

As a Senior Producer, she has been production responsible for major events in recent years, including ten years for the programs around the Tour de France, the European Athletics Championships (2016) and the Sports Gala (2011 – 2018). In addition, in her work at NOS she has frequently collaborated with the EBU, the European partnership of public broadcasters that supervises the organization of the Eurovision Song Contest, among other things. Last year, she worked in another position in the Dutch project organization of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Astrid Dutrenit says:

First of all I would like to thank the NPO, NOS, AVROTROS and the EBU for the confidence that has been placed in me. It is a great honor to participate in such a big event and to make it a success together with a top team. Although much has already been prepared, there are still major challenges ahead for us in the coming year. I am going to work with the team with great energy and enthusiasm!

Emeilie Sinkinghe and Jessica Stam reappointed



Emilie Sickinghe (AVROTROS) and Jessica Stam (NOS) have also been reappointed as Deputy Executive Producers.



In the coming weeks the CORE TEAM will start the elaboration of the different scenarios for the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

The 2021 Eurovision Core Team

Sietse Bakker ( Executive Producer)

( Executive Producer) Emilie Sikinghe (Deputy Executive Producer)

(Deputy Executive Producer) Jessica Stam ( Deputy Executive Producer)

( Deputy Executive Producer) Astrid Dutrenit (Executive Producer)

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam.