Swedish broadcaster, TV4, has unveiled the 2020 Lotta pa Liseberg acts.The event will be held without an audience this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions in force.
Lotta pa Liseberg is an annual summer music festival held in Gothenburg, hosted by the 1987 Swedish Eurovision representative Lotta Enberg.
The time has come for Lotta Engberg to invite everyone for some joy, music and singing at Liseberg. Lotta will be joined by a number of stars who together will offering eight summer-scented Monday nights. Charlotte Perrelli, Uno Svenningsson, Newkid, The Mamas and Måns Zelmerlöw will be amongst the special guest artists gracing the Liseberg stage this year.
Lotta Enberg (Sweden 1987) says:
We will do our best during this special summer so that all of you at home will feel special. Crowds of guest artists will grace the stage and will treat us with music, song and humor as from 22 June onwards. Together we will add color on Liseberg.
Since 2004, Lotta Engberg has hosted the event at Liseberg and the program has been broadcast on TV4 since 2009. The programs will feature some of Sweden’s most sought after artists who will perform both their latest hits and the Swedish audience all time favourites.
Jonathan Nordic (TV4 Executive Producer) says:
Summer feeling does not appear without Lotta at Liseberg! The conditions are different this year, but we are proud that we can still offer a star-packed and joyful program even if it will be without an audience.
The Lotta Orchestra with chaplain Andreas Landegren is in place in the usual order, and they will feature Sweden’s most beloved artists.
Lotta pa Liseberg 2020 will run from 22 June-10 August and will be broadcast on Mondays at 20:00 CET on TV4 and TV4 Play.
Lotte pa Liseberg 2020 Line Up
Show #1 (22 /06/2020)
- Victor Crone (Estonia 2019)
- Loa Falkman
- Molly Hammar
- Lise & Gertrud
- Charlotte Perrelli (Sweden 1999/2008)
Show #2 (29/06/2020)
- Sonja Aldén
- Dolly Style
- Uno Svenningsson
- Paul Rey
- The heirs
Show #3 (06/07/2020)
- Drängarna
- Hanna Ferm
- Anders Lundin
- Kayo
- David Lindgren and Kristina Lindgren
Show#4 (13/07/2020)
- Anna Bergendahl (Sweden 2010)
- Nanne Grönvall (Sweden 1996)
- Martin Almgren
- Eric Saade (Sweden 2011)
- Newkid
Show #5 (20/07/2020)
- Robin Bengtsson (Sweden 2017)
- Katrin Sundberg
- Isaac & The Soul Company
- Smith & Thell
Show #6 ( 27/07/2020)
- The Mamas (Sweden 2020)
- William Segerdahl
- Peg Parnevik
- Anis Don Demina
- Mando Diao
Show #7 ( 03/08/2020)
- Gothenburg Opera’s Musical Cabaret
- Frida Öhrn
- Gustaf Norén and Viktor Norén
- Hasse Andersson
- Dotter
Show #8 (10/08/2020)
- Wiktoria
- Måns Zelmerlöw (Sweden 2015)
- Kikki Danielsson (Sweden 1982/1985)
- Jill Johnson (Sweden 1998) and Robin Stjernberg (Sweden 2013)
- Per Andersson