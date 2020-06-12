Swedish broadcaster, TV4, has unveiled the 2020 Lotta pa Liseberg acts.The event will be held without an audience this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions in force.



Lotta pa Liseberg is an annual summer music festival held in Gothenburg, hosted by the 1987 Swedish Eurovision representative Lotta Enberg.

The time has come for Lotta Engberg to invite everyone for some joy, music and singing at Liseberg. Lotta will be joined by a number of stars who together will offering eight summer-scented Monday nights. Charlotte Perrelli, Uno Svenningsson, Newkid, The Mamas and Måns Zelmerlöw will be amongst the special guest artists gracing the Liseberg stage this year.



Lotta Enberg (Sweden 1987) says:

We will do our best during this special summer so that all of you at home will feel special. Crowds of guest artists will grace the stage and will treat us with music, song and humor as from 22 June onwards. Together we will add color on Liseberg.



Since 2004, Lotta Engberg has hosted the event at Liseberg and the program has been broadcast on TV4 since 2009. The programs will feature some of Sweden’s most sought after artists who will perform both their latest hits and the Swedish audience all time favourites.



Jonathan Nordic (TV4 Executive Producer) says:

Summer feeling does not appear without Lotta at Liseberg! The conditions are different this year, but we are proud that we can still offer a star-packed and joyful program even if it will be without an audience.

The Lotta Orchestra with chaplain Andreas Landegren is in place in the usual order, and they will feature Sweden’s most beloved artists.



Lotta pa Liseberg 2020 will run from 22 June-10 August and will be broadcast on Mondays at 20:00 CET on TV4 and TV4 Play.

Lotte pa Liseberg 2020 Line Up

Show #1 (22 /06/2020)



Victor Crone (Estonia 2019)



Loa Falkman



Molly Hammar



Lise & Gertrud



Charlotte Perrelli (Sweden 1999/2008)



Show #2 (29/06/2020)

Sonja Aldén

Dolly Style

Uno Svenningsson

Paul Rey

The heirs

Show #3 (06/07/2020)

Drängarna

Hanna Ferm

Anders Lundin

Kayo

David Lindgren and Kristina Lindgren

Show#4 (13/07/2020)

Anna Bergendahl (Sweden 2010)

(Sweden 2010) Nanne Grönvall (Sweden 1996)

(Sweden 1996) Martin Almgren

Eric Saade (Sweden 2011)

(Sweden 2011) Newkid

Show #5 (20/07/2020)

Robin Bengtsson (Sweden 2017)

(Sweden 2017) Katrin Sundberg

Isaac & The Soul Company

Smith & Thell

Show #6 ( 27/07/2020)

The Mamas (Sweden 2020)

(Sweden 2020) William Segerdahl

Peg Parnevik

Anis Don Demina

Mando Diao

Show #7 ( 03/08/2020)

Gothenburg Opera’s Musical Cabaret

Frida Öhrn

Gustaf Norén and Viktor Norén

Hasse Andersson

Dotter

Show #8 (10/08/2020)

Wiktoria

Måns Zelmerlöw (Sweden 2015)

(Sweden 2015) Kikki Danielsson (Sweden 1982/1985)

(Sweden 1982/1985) Jill Johnson (Sweden 1998) and Robin Stjernberg (Sweden 2013)

(Sweden 1998) (Sweden 2013) Per Andersson