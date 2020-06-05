The 2017 Italian Eurovision representative, Francesco Gabbani, has dropped a new single ‘Il Sudore Ci Appiccica’.

Francesco Gabbani has released a new single ‘Il Sudore Ci Appiccica‘ along with its official music video. The song has been published by BMG Italy and is included in Gabbani’s latest album ‘ViceVersa‘.

Gabanni in Eurovision

Francesco Gabbani represented Italy at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv with his mega hit ‘Occidentali’s Karma‘. Despite being the hot favourite to belt the Grand Prix Francesco achieved a 6th placing in the competition. The song went viral both at home in Italy and overseas.

Francesco tried to represent Italy at Eurovision in 2020, he competed at the 2020 Sanremo edition where he was the runner up of the competition with his entry ‘Viceversa ‘.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event twice with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964)and Toto Cutugno (1990).

The country has been represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by its most celebrated and internationally acclaimed artists throughout its Eurovision history: Ana Oxa, Domenico Modugno, Albano, Romina Power, Franco Batiatto, Umberto Tozzi, Matia Bazar, Marco Mengoni, Emma Marrone, Il Volo, Francesco Gabbani, Raphael Gualazzi, Massimo Ranieri, Ricardo Fogli, etc.

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 7 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard.

The southern European country has partaken 45 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

Mahmood was crowned the winner of Sanremo 2019 and won the right to represent Italy at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry Soldi. The multi talented Italian star achieved an honorable 2nd place in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.

Diodato was set to represent Italy at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Fai Rumore‘, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 global pandemic